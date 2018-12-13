Bonmarche warns of possible full-year loss

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Fashion chain Bonmarche Holdings Plc warned it could report a loss this year as business failed to pick up after poor Black Friday sales, driving its shares down 45 percent on Thursday.

The company expects full-year underlying pretax profit in the range of breakeven to a loss of 4 million pounds ($5 million), compared with its previous forecast of about 5.5 million pounds in profits. ($1 = 0.7902 pounds) (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)