Judge dismisses ex-Point72 president's defamation lawsuit against woman who alleged sexism

A female analyst at Point72 Asset Management LP has won the dismissal of a defamation lawsuit by the hedge fund firm’s former president over a comment made in a CNN interview about his alleged sexual harassment.

In a decision issued on Monday, Justice Lucy Billings of the state supreme court in Manhattan called Lauren Bonner’s comment a “fair and accurate” description of her related civil lawsuit against the former president Douglas Haynes, Point72 and the firm’s billionaire founder Steven A. Cohen.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/317EoJi