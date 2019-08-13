Telia offers concessions to address EU concerns over Bonnier deal

BRUSSELS, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Swedish telecoms operator Telia has offered concessions in an attempt to allay EU antitrust concerns over its $957 million bid for Bonnier Broadcasting, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

Telia put in its proposals on Monday, a filing on the EU competition watchdog’s website showed.

The Commission, which did not provide details in line with its policy, will now seek feedback from rivals and customers. It has set a Nov. 19 deadline for its decision. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Susan Fenton)