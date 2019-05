BRUSSELS, May 10 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators on Friday opened an in-depth investigation into Swedish telecom operator Telia’s $957 million bid for Bonnier Broadcasting on concerns that the deal may shut out rivals and push up prices.

The European Commission said concessions offered last month by Telia were insufficient, confirming a Reuters story the previous day. It set a Sept. 19 deadline for its decision. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)