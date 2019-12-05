Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 5, 2019 / 7:28 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Co-founders of Britain's Boohoo sell 4.3% of firm's equity

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The co-founders of British online fashion retailer Boohoo, Mahmud Kamani and Carol Kane, have between them sold 4.3% of the group’s equity through a placing to institutional investors, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Kamani, the firm’s executive chairman, sold 35 million shares at 285 pence, reducing his stake to 13.1%, while Kane, an executive director, sold 15 million shares at the same price, cutting her holding to 2.7%.

The placing was managed by Zeus Capital and Jefferies.

Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
