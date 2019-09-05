Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 5, 2019 / 6:18 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

British online retailer Boohoo raises full-year forecast

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer Boohoo said it was trading ahead of expectations and now expected its full-year revenue to rise between 33% and 38%, ahead of its previous 25% to 30% guidance, which would deliver a corresponding rise in earnings.

The company, which reports first-half results on Sept.25, said on Thursday it expected margins to remain at around 10%, reflecting investments in the three brands it acquired in the first half. (Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by James Davey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below