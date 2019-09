Sept 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s Boohoo reported a jump in its first-half pretax profit on Wednesday because of strong demand for brands like PrettyLittleThing and Nasty Gal, and helped by celebrity campaigns.

The online retailer, which raised its full-year revenue forecast earlier this month, said pretax profit rose 83% to 45.2 million pounds ($56.24 million) for the six months ended Aug. 31. ($1 = 0.8037 pounds) (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)