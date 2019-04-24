UK online fashion retailer Boohoo posts 49 pct profit rise

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer Boohoo reported a better-than-expected 49 percent jump in annual profit on Wednesday, bucking the trend in a tough market for clothing retailers as its affordable fashion chimed with consumers.

The group, which targets 16-30 year olds with its Boohoo, Nasty Gal and PrettyLittleThing brands, reported a pretax profit of 76.3 million pounds ($99 million), beating market expectations of 66.9 million pounds, for its year to end-February. Revenue rose 48 percent to 856.9 million pounds.