Britain's Boohoo bucks subdued retail market with stellar sales

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - British online fashion group Boohoo bucked a tough retail market with robust sales growth in its latest quarter as its offer of cheap clothing, delivered quickly, chimed with shoppers.

Boohoo, which sells own-brand clothing, shoes, accessories and beauty products, said on Wednesday group revenue rose 39% to 254.3 million pounds ($323.5 million) in the three months to May 31, its fiscal first quarter.

The group kept its guidance for the full 2019-20 year - revenue growth of 25% to 30% with a core profit margin of around 10%. ($1 = 0.7860 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)