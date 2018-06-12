FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 12, 2018 / 6:18 AM / in 21 hours

Online retailer Boohoo makes strong start to new year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - British online fast-fashion retailer Boohoo said on Tuesday it had made a strong start to the year, with young shoppers snapping up its budget-friendly designs around the world.

The firm, which sells own-brand clothing, shoes and accessories online to a core market of 16 to 30-year-olds, said group revenue rose by 53 percent to 183.6 million pounds ($245 million) in the three months to May 31.

It expects revenue growth of 35 to 40 percent for the full year. ($1 = 0.7488 pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Sarah Young)

