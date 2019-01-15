UK's Boohoo raises revenue guidance after strong Christmas

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer Boohoo raised its full-year revenue guidance on Tuesday as it reported robust Christmas sales, successfully navigating a tough trading environment.

Boohoo, which sells own-brand clothing, shoes, accessories and beauty products, largely to 16- to 30-year-olds, said revenue rose 44 percent in the four months to Dec. 31 year on year.

The group forecast revenue growth for 2018-19 ending Feb. 28 of 43 percent to 45 percent, up from previous guidance of 38 percent to 43 percent.

It forecast group adjusted EBITDA margins at between 9.25 percent and 9.75 percent, narrowing previous guidance of 9 to 10 percent. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Jason Neely)