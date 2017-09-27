FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boohoo raises full-year forecast after jump in first-half profit
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 27, 2017 / 6:20 AM / 23 days ago

Boohoo raises full-year forecast after jump in first-half profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer Boohoo raised its full-year revenue outlook for the second time in four months as it reported a 41 percent rise in first-half profit.

Boohoo, which sells own-brand clothing, shoes and accessories online, has been a star UK stock market performer over the last year, with its shares rising 165 percent.

It made a pretax profit of 20.3 million pounds ($27.22 million) in the six months to Aug. 31, on revenue up 106 percent to 262.9 million pounds.

Boohoo said revenue growth for the full 2017-18 year was now expected to be around 80 percent, up from a forecast in June of around 60 percent. ($1 = 0.7457 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey, editing by Louise Heavens)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.