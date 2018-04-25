FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 25, 2018 / 6:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK's Boohoo beats forecasts with 40 pct jump in profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer Boohoo on Wednesday beat forecasts with a 40 percent rise in 2017-18 profit driven by a jump in revenue on rising e-commerce demand.

The firm, which sells own-brand clothing, shoes and accessories online to a core market of 16 to 30-year-olds, also said it had made a strong start to the 2018-19 year.

Boohoo made a pretax profit of 43.3 million pounds in the year to Feb. 28, up from 30.9 million a year earlier and topping the 39.4 million pounds expected by analysts, according to Reuters data.

Revenue soared 97 percent to 579.8 million pounds, ahead of company guidance.

Boohoo forecast revenue growth of 35-40 percent in 2018-19. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.