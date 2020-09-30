Boohoo raises sale guidance after jump in first-half profit

FILE PHOTO: A shopper walks pass advertising billboards for Boohoo and for 'Pretty Little Things', a Boohoo brand, at Canary Wharf DLR station in central London, Britain, September 17, 2018. REUTERS/James Akena/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer Boohoo BOOH.L, facing investor scrutiny after failings were found in its UK supply chain, on Wednesday reported a 51% increase in first half profit and raised its full year revenue guidance.

Last week an independent review for Boohoo found several failings in its supply chain in England after allegations about working conditions and low pay. Boohoo accepted all the review’s recommendations and set out the steps it was taking to tackle the issues.

The company, which sells own-brand clothing, shoes, accessories and beauty products targeted at 16- to 40-year-olds, said it made a pretax profit of 68.1 million pounds ($87.4 million) in the six months to August 31, up from 45.2 million pounds a year earlier, on revenue up 45% to 816.5 million pounds.

It said group revenue for 2020-21 was now expected to grow by 28% to 32% versus approximately 25% previously guided, while its full-year core profit margin (adjusted EBITDA margin) was expected to be around 10%, versus 9.5% to 10% previously guided.

Boohoo was able to trade throughout the first half in contrast to store-based rivals who had to shutter shops for several months during coronavirus lockdowns.

The group said it had made a good start to the second half, with momentum continuing into September.

“At this stage we feel it is prudent to continue to plan for a period of economic uncertainty in the second half of the financial year, including possible reduced consumer spending,” it said.

It is also planning for product return rates to return to normal levels, continued near-term delivery cost inflation in some of its overseas markets and increased marketing spending.