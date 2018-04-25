UPDATE 1-UK's Boohoo beats forecasts with 40 pct jump in profit

(Adds company forecasts, background, shares)

LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer Boohoo on Wednesday beat forecasts with a 40 percent rise in 2017-18 profit, driven by a jump in revenue on rising e-commerce demand.

The firm, which sells own-brand clothing, shoes and accessories online to a core market of 16 to 30-year-olds, also said it had made a strong start to the current year.

Boohoo made a pretax profit of 43.3 million pounds ($60.45 million)in the year to Feb. 28, up from 30.9 million a year earlier and topping the 39.4 million pounds expected by analysts, according to Reuters data.

Revenue soared 97 percent to 579.8 million pounds, ahead of company forecasts.

The strong performance of Boohoo and of bigger online peer ASOS highlights how the internet is reshaping the British retail landscape and the clothing sector in particular.

The pure internet players are bucking a challenging backdrop for UK consumers, outflanking and taking market share from traditional rivals burdened with big store estates.

Shares in Boohoo, which listed in 2014 at 50 pence, closed on Tuesday at 154.4 pence, valuing the business at 1.77 billion pounds ($2.47 billion).

The stock has come off from 273 pence in June last year, on concerns profit growth will be held back by a step-up in investment.

Boohoo said on Wednesday capital expenditure in 2018-19 would be 50-60 million pounds.

It forecast revenue growth of 35-40 percent and a profit (EBITDA) margin of 9-10 percent.

Looking beyond 2018-19 it forecast sales growth of “at least” 25 percent, whilst maintaining a 10 percent EBITDA margin. ($1 = 0.7163 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Jason Neely and Louise Heavens)