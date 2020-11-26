Boohoo says Brian Leveson to oversee supply chain improvement plan

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer Boohoo said on Thursday it had appointed retired judge Brian Leveson to provide independent oversight of its programme to improve supply chain and business practices.

In September, Boohoo accepted all the recommendations of an independent review which found several failings in its supply chain in England after allegations about working conditions and low pay, and set out steps to tackle the problems.

The group said Leveson will report directly to the Boohoo board and his reports will be published, bringing both transparency and further independence to the process. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)