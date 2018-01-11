FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 11, 2018 / 7:32 AM / in 3 hours

Online fashion firm Boohoo.com raises annual sales forecast again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer Boohoo.com Plc on Thursday raised its full-year sales forecast after doubling its revenue for the four months ended December.

The company, which sells clothing, shoes and accessories online to a core market of 16- to 24-year-olds, said group revenue was expected to grow 90 percent for the year to February 2018, ahead of its previous forecast of 80 percent, revised in September. Group revenue doubled to 228.2 million pounds ($307.8 million) for the four months to Dec. 31 on stellar sales during Black Friday. ($1 = 0.7414 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.