February 5, 2018 / 7:32 AM / in 2 hours

Tesco forecasts full-year profit slightly ahead of expectations​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Tesco, Britain’s biggest retailer, on Monday forecast profit for the full 2017-18 year slightly ahead of analysts’ expectations and confirmed a final dividend payment.

Ahead of the publication of its circular and prospectus for its 3.7 billion pounds ($5.22 billion) takeover of wholesaler Booker, Tesco forecast an operating profit before exceptional items of at least 1.575 billion pounds for the year to Feb. 24 2018.

That compares to analysts’ current average forecast of 1.564 billion pounds, according to Tesco’s website.

Tesco said it intended to pay a final dividend of 2.0 pence per share for the year. ($1 = 0.7089 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

