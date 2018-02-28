FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018 / 12:20 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

CORRECTED-Booker says shareholders back Tesco takeover at scheme court meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Booker votes cast percentage in para 2 to 83 percent)

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Britain’s largest wholesaler Booker on Wednesday backed a takeover by Tesco, the country’s biggest retailer, according to provisional voting figures.

At a scheme court meeting of Booker investors 83 percent of votes cast approved the deal, which was valued at 3.7 billion pounds when it was agreed in January 2017 but worth 3.95 billion pounds at Tuesday’s closing share prices.

The deal is being implemented through a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement.

A separate general meeting of Booker shareholders will follow shortly, requiring 75 percent support.

Earlier, Tesco shareholders backed the deal at their own general meeting. (Reporting by James Davey and Alistair Smout)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
