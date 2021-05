May 5 (Reuters) - Online travel agency Booking Holdings Inc posted a narrower loss on Wednesday as the rapid rollout of COVID-19 vaccines encouraged people to travel.

Net loss was $55 million, or $1.34 per share, in the three months ended March 31, compared with a loss of $699 million, or $17.01 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)