Booking.com hopes SCOTUS says ‘Yeah’ to petition against PTO’s mandatory attorneys' fees

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday will consider whether to hear Booking.com’s challenge to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s claim that it is entitled to attorneys’ fees, regardless of the outcome, from litigants who sue the agency over rejected trademark-registration applications.

The company, a unit of Amsterdam-based Booking Holdings BV, wants the court to overturn an award of more than $50,000 in attorneys’ fees to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office even though Booking.com won the lawsuit.

