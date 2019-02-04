Booking.com can be trademarked - 4th Circuit

A divided federal appeals court on Monday said the Booking.com travel website could trademark the Booking.com name, rejecting the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s (PTO) contention that the name was too generic.

In a 2-1 decision, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia said adding “.com” to a generic word such as “booking” could in “rare circumstances” create a protectable, non-generic composite when the composite’s primary significance to the public is the source, not the product being offered.

