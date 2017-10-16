FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Flipkart in talks to buy stake in BookMyShow - Economic Times
Sections
Featured
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Environment
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 16, 2017 / 4:28 AM / in 5 days

India's Flipkart in talks to buy stake in BookMyShow - Economic Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart is in talks for a partnership with online ticketing platform BookMyShow in a bid to build out its services and transaction offering, the Economic Times newspaper reported.

The talks are at a preliminary stage and may see Flipkart picking up a significant minority stake in BookMyShow, two people familiar with the discussions told the paper. bit.ly/2gHuPc4

Flipkart, which secured nearly $2.5 billion in funding from Japan’s SoftBank Group in August, did not respond to a request for comment.

BookMyShow, owned by Mumbai-based Bigtree Entertainment Pvt Ltd, was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.