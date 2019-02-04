Shopify, Stripe hit with lawsuit alleging patent infringement

California online payments technology company Boom! Payments has filed a lawsuit against rivals Stripe Inc and Shopify USA, accusing them of infringing on Boom’s patents to create their own online payment products.

Filed on Friday in San Jose, California federal court, the lawsuit said Stripe used Boom’s patented technology to create its online payment platform, and Shopify then used Stripe’s platform to create its own online checkout product, dubbed Shopify Pay.

