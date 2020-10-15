Boots UK sales slump 29% as pandemic keeps shoppers away

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - British health and beauty retailer Boots said comparable retail sales fell 29.2% in its latest quarter as shopper numbers in stores were significantly reduced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Boots, part of U.S. listed Walgreens Boots Alliance, said the fourth-quarter outcome did represent an improvement from the previous quarter when comparable sales slumped 48%.

Boots.com sales rose 155% in the fourth quarter, up from 78%in the third. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)