June 20 (Reuters) - Bank of Queensland Ltd said on Thursday Chief Financial Officer Matt Baxby will resign, which comes two weeks after the Brisbane-based lender appointed a new chief executive officer.

Baxby will remain with the bank until it reports its full year results in October, which follows George Frazis’ commencement as CEO and managing director. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)