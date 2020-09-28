Bank of Queensland to take $123.8 million loan impairment charge in fiscal year 2020 result

(Reuters) - Australia's Bank of Queensland BOQ.AX on Tuesday said it would record pre-tax loan impairment expenses of A$175 million ($123.81 million) in its annual results, mainly due to provisions related the coronavirus outbreak.

The Brisbane-based lender said an expense of A$11 million relating to a review of historical employee pay and entitlements, which identified some irregularities, would also be included in its result.

Bank of Queensland is set to report its fiscal 2020 results on Oct. 14.

($1 = 1.4134 Australian dollars)