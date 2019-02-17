Financials
February 17, 2019 / 10:23 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia's Bank of Queensland expects lower H1 cash earnings

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Australia’s Bank of Queensland on Monday said it expects cash earnings in the first half to be lower than a year ago, while anticipating a challenging second half of the year.

BOQ said its cash earnings in the first half are expected to be between A$165 million to A$170 million ($117.69 million-$121.26 million), lower than the A$182 million it reported a year ago.

The Brisbane-based lender that it expects regulatory costs stemming from a year-long government inquiry into the financial sector to increase in the second half. ($1 = 1.4019 Australian dollars)

