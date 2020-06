June 15 (Reuters) - Australian building materials maker Boral Ltd said on Monday industry veteran Zlatko Todorcevski will take over as chief executive officer and managing director from Mike Kane, who will retire in September.

Todorcevski, a 30-year professional who was previously chief financial officer at logistics firm Brambles Ltd, Oil Search, and miner BHP, will begin at Boral on July 1. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)