Basic Materials

Australia's Seven Group makes takeover bid for Boral

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Australia’s Seven Group Holdings made an off-market takeover offer for Boral on Monday that values the building materials supplier at A$7.91 billion ($6.23 billion).

Seven Group, which holds about a 23% stake in Boral through its unit Network Investment Holdings, will make an offer priced at A$6.50 per share for the remaining shares in Boral, it said.

$1 = 1.2700 Australian dollars Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

