Boral to acquire Asia plasterboard business for $532.5 mln

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Australia’s largest building materials supplier Boral Ltd on Monday said it will acquire Knauf Asia Plasterboard for $532.5 million and take back full ownership of the USG Boral Australia & New Zealand.

Boral said it will acquire the remaining 50% stake in USG Boral Australia & NZ for $200 million from German construction firm Gebr Knauf KG.

Knauf had completed acquisition of Boral’s plasterboard joint venture business partner in the Asia Pacific - USG Corp in April.