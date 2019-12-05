Basic Materials
December 5, 2019 / 6:53 AM / Updated 44 minutes ago

Australia's Boral flags financial irregularites at windows business

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Boral Ltd on Thursday said it identified financial irregularities in its North American windows business between September 2018 and October 2019, which the building materials maker said would result in a one-off cost.

The irregularites involved misreporting of inventory levels and raw material and labour costs at the windows plants, and would affect EBITDA to the tune of $20 million to $30 million, Boral said. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
