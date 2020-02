Feb 10 (Reuters) - Australia’s Boral Ltd said on Monday that an investigation found employees inflated earnings at its North American windows business and that Chief Executive Mike Kane will retire later this year.

The building materials maker said pre-tax earnings were overstated by $24.4 million between March 2018 and October 2019, within its previously advised range. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)