UPDATE 1-Australia's Boral says U.S. earnings inflated, sees profits hit by bushfires

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Australia’s Boral Ltd warned on Monday of a larger hit from bushfires in the second half of the year while revealing an investigation had found employees inflated earnings at its North American Windows business.

In a flurry of news, the building materials maker also said Chief Executive Mike Kane, who has been at the helm for more than seven years, will retire after the company reports its full year results, due in August.

Boral said the second-half of the year will show a more pronounced impact from the bushfires due to disruptions to infrastructure work and a slowdown in activity across various sectors.

Widespread bushfires have scorched huge swathes of land across the country this summer, destroying homes and killing people and animals.

Boral expects core earnings in fiscal 2020 to be lower than a year ago across all three divisions. Net profit after tax is seen around A$320 million to A$340 million ($214 million - $227 million), down from A$420 million last year, which has been adjusted for the overstatement at the Windows business.

Pre-tax earnings were overstated by $24.4 million between March 2018 and October 2019, Boral said, adding it was within its previously advised range.

Boral said the vice president of finance and financial controller of the Windows business had been fired.

“The Board and management are deeply disappointed at the breach of trust that led to the accounts of the Windows business being misreported to inflate profitability,” Kane said in a statement.

Meanwhile, in an earlier than expected announcement, Boral said net profit after tax before significant items was A$156 million for the half-year ended Dec. 31, 2019. It will now give further details on the originally scheduled date of Feb. 20 along with a further outlook.