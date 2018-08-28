FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 28, 2018 / 10:39 PM / Updated 41 minutes ago

Australia's Boral annual profit misses estimates slightly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Australian building products provider Boral Ltd said its annual profit jumped on Wednesday, but missed analysts’ forecasts as housing construction waned in Australia, its largest market.

It reported a full-year net profit of A$441 million, compared to A$296.9 million the previous year, slightly lower than the A$447.7 million average forecast of five analysts’ compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company also announced a final dividend of 14 cents per share, up from the 12 cents it declared last year. (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

