Australia's Boral annual profit misses estimates slightly

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Australian building products provider Boral Ltd said its annual profit jumped on Wednesday, but missed analysts’ forecasts as housing construction waned in Australia, its largest market.

It reported a full-year net profit of A$441 million, compared to A$296.9 million the previous year, slightly lower than the A$447.7 million average forecast of five analysts’ compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company also announced a final dividend of 14 cents per share, up from the 12 cents it declared last year. (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)