Australia's Boral says Q1 trading weaker at home, U.S.

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Australian building materials maker Boral Ltd on Wednesday reported lower earnings from its domestic and North America business in the first quarter, while flagging a weaker first half.

The Sydney-based firm said its domestic business had been impacted by a weaker housing market along with delays in infrastructure projects, while lower earnings from its fly ash business had hit its North America division.

Boral added it expects its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the first half of the year to be around 5% lower compared to last year, while reaffirming its fiscal 2020 guidance. (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)