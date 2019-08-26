UPDATE 1-Boral profit undershoots expectations, shares tumble

(Recasts throughout to add shares tumbling, Asia and Australia deals)

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Australia’s largest building materials maker Boral Ltd on Monday flagged weaker profit in the coming year after undershooting expectations for its full-year profit, sending its shares tumbling nearly 18%.

Boral’s underlying net profit for the year ended June 30 slumped 7% to A$440.1 million ($297.2 million) as domestic construction slowed amid strain on Australia’s housing market, dragging down a better result in its U.S. division. Revenue was roughly in line with last year at A$5.86 billion.

The result was below a consensus forecast of A$476.8 million according to Refinitiv data.

“In FY2020, we expect downward earnings pressure in Boral Australia as the slowdown in residential construction continues to impact and won’t be fully offset by growing volumes in infrastructure projects,” Chief Executive Officer Mike Kane said in a statement.

Shares of Boral suffered their biggest intraday drop since 2009, with prices firmly down at A$4.09, their lowest level in nearly six years, amid a broader market sell off.

Until recently, house prices in Australia had fallen every month since late 2017, but there have been some signs of improvement in the past two months amid back-to-back interest rate cuts and stronger interest from Chinese buyers.

Boral also announced it has reached a deal with Gebr Knauf KG to buy back the German company’s 50% stake in USG Boral Australia and New Zealand, returning the local business to full Boral control. Boral is also expanding a joint venture with Knauf to expand its business in Asia. The two-stage deal will cost Boral $441 million.

The company declared a final dividend of 13.5 Australian cents per share, down from 14 cents last year. ($1 = 1.4806 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan and Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru and Byron Kaye in Sydney; editing by Jane Wardell)