9th Circuit upholds Trump win on border-wall enviro waivers

A federal appeals court handed President Trump a win in a border-wall battle on Monday, upholding the authority of the Department of Homeland Security to waive procedural and environmental requirements that would otherwise slow down the construction process.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected claims by four environmental groups and the state of California, which argued that construction there violates federal law and constitutional provisions regarding the separation of powers and states’ rights.

