June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. auto parts makers BorgWarner Inc said on Friday it would restate its financial statements for the fiscal years 2016 and 2015 due to re-evaluation of its accounting for asbestos-related claim liabilities.

BorgWarner said the restatement does not affect the company's previously reported results for 2017. (bit.ly/2JXoJnF) (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)