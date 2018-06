June 7 (Reuters) - Auto parts maker BorgWarner Inc said Chief Executive Officer James Verrier will step down and serve in a non-executive advisory role until he retires in February next year.

The company said Chief Operating Officer Frederic Lissalde would replace Verrier, effective Aug. 1. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)