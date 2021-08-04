Auto parts maker BorgWarner posts quarterly profit vs. year-ago loss

Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. auto parts maker BorgWarner Inc reported a second-quarter profit on Wednesday, compared to a year-ago loss, boosted by strong consumer demand for new vehicles.

Net earnings attributable to the company was $247 million, or $1.03 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, compared to a loss of $98 million, or 47 cents per share, a year-earlier.

Revenue surged 163.5% to $3.76 billion. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)