January 17, 2018 / 8:27 AM / in an hour

Borsa Istanbul chairman says still aims for IPO in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Borsa Istanbul stock exchange still targets an initial public offering in the second quarter although the timing depends on the economic environment and political decisions, company chairman Himmet Karadag told Reuters on Wednesday.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event in Istanbul, the Karadag said a postponement of the Borsa Istanbul IPO was always possible, adding that the company was assessing bids by those seeking to be financial advisers for the listing. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Daren Butler)

