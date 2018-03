PRAGUE, March 13 (Reuters) - Czech-based Arca Capital has bought a 1.3 percent stake in the Borussia Dortmund soccer club as part of the group’s efforts to increase investments in Germany, Arca said on Tuesday.

As of March 9, Arca’s stake in Borussia was the seventh-largest, worth 6.7 million euros, according to Reuters calculations. The investment group said it planned to add to its stake in the top flight club over time.