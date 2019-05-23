Auto & Truck Manufacturers
May 23, 2019 / 9:22 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Prosecutors fine Bosch 90 mln eur for illicit emissions software

BERLIN, May 23 (Reuters) - Automotive supplier Bosch has agreed to pay a 90 million euros ($100.21 million) fine for lapses in supervisory duties which enabled carmakers to engage in emissions cheating, German prosecutors in the city of Stuttgart said on Friday.

Privately-held Bosch, the world’s biggest automotive supplier, delivered around 17 million technical devices equipped with engine management software, including tools that allowed carmakers to manipulate emissions tests, prosecutors said in a statement.

Bosch has accepted the fine and will not appeal the decision, they added.

Volkswagen used software provided by Bosch to help the carmaker mask illegal pollution in diesel-engined vehicles.

Volkswagen has borne the brunt of penalties and fines for emissions cheating since carmakers, rather than suppliers are responsible for certifying that cars meet clean air rules.

$1 = 0.8981 euros Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Edward Taylor

