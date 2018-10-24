Bosch must face racketeering lawsuit over defeat devices-ruling

German auto parts supplier Bosch must face a racketeering lawsuit accusing it of supplying emissions cheating devices used by General Motors on its Chevrolet Cruze diesel cars, a federal judge in Bay City, Michigan ruled.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Thomas Ludington said car owners had adequately alleged that Bosch programmed the electronic devices used by GM to assure that emission controls in the Cruze would work in testing environments but not on the road.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2OMOZVb