FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
October 24, 2018 / 9:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

Bosch must face racketeering lawsuit over defeat devices-ruling

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

German auto parts supplier Bosch must face a racketeering lawsuit accusing it of supplying emissions cheating devices used by General Motors on its Chevrolet Cruze diesel cars, a federal judge in Bay City, Michigan ruled.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Thomas Ludington said car owners had adequately alleged that Bosch programmed the electronic devices used by GM to assure that emission controls in the Cruze would work in testing environments but not on the road.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2OMOZVb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.