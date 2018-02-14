German, Irish plaintiffs denied access to U.S. Dieselgate documents

Consumers in Germany and Ireland trying to hold carmaker Volkswagen AG and auto parts supplier Bosch GmbH liable for the manipulation of diesel engine emissions data will not be able to rely on documents produced by Bosch in U.S. litigation, a U.S. judge ruled on Monday.

Magistrate Judge Anthony Patti in federal court in Detroit said the international plaintiffs could not access the U.S. court discovery from a U.S. court because their home courts had already rejected their claims.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2o2KlSy