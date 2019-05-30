Bosch wins dismissal of lawsuit over solar panel defect

A federal judge in San Jose has dismissed a proposed class action alleging that Michigan-based Bosch Solar Energy, part of Germany’s Robert Bosch GmbH, sold thousands of solar panels across the country that are defective and pose a fire risk.

Filed last year, the lawsuit alleged that Bosch voluntarily replaced roof-mounted defective panels but not ground-mounted panels with the same defect, a solder joint that generates excessive heat and can spark fires. The lawsuit alleged breach of warranty under the federal Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, California common law and the California Commercial Code. It also alleged violations of California consumer protection laws for what it claimed were unconscionable warranty provisions.

