September 25, 2018 / 6:47 AM / Updated an hour ago

HAL Trust raises stake in Boskalis to above 40 pct - filing

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Hal Investments BV has increased its stake in Dutch dredging and marine engineering firm Boskalis to 40.3 percent from 35.7 percent, according to a filing with the Authority for Financial Markets.

Hal Investment is a subsidiary of Bermuda-based investment company Hal Trust. Boskalis shares, down 11 percent so far this year after reporting poor first-half results in mid-August, have been rallying since early September. (Reporting by Toby Sterling, editing by Louise Heavens)

