FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 9, 2018 / 1:12 PM / in 2 hours

Boskalis sees lower profits due to tough market conditions

Stratos Karakasidis

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Dutch marine and engineering firm Boskalis said it expects its net profit for this year to be lower than 2017, as it continues to face lower volumes of work in the oil and gas-related industries.

Shares in the company fell 3 percent after it said on Wednesday that “it is not expected that the 2017 net result will be matched.” In March, the company had said it would be “a challenge” to match.

The company, which has been hard-hit by a downturn in offshore energy projects, said that its overall offshore order book was slightly lower than at the end of 2017.

However, it said offshore oil activities in the Middle East were showing tentative signs of recovery.

The company said its first-quarter revenue was “virtually unchanged” compared to the previous year.

Reporting by Stratos Karakasidis and Alan Charlish, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.