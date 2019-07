SARAJEVO, July 8 (Reuters) - Bosnia’s BH Telecom will pay a 48.5% lower dividend for 2018 of 35 million Bosnian marka ($20.1 million) compared to the previous year, the company said on its website.

The Sarajevo-based fixed-and-mobile operator will pay 0.551551 marka per share, down from 1.070887 marka.

The company’s shares traded flat on Monday at 11.25 marka per share.